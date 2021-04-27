Local Students Get to Have Some Fun While Learning to Use a New Medium

Local students got to have some fun while learning how to use a new medium.
The Tastee Treet in Chubbuck was vandalized a couple of months ago, so the owner of the business asked some local artists and students to paint something over it to turn a negative into a positive.
The students created a mural on an exterior wall of the Tastee Treet building with aerosol spray paints.
Organizers of the event say the students got to have some fun while learning and serving the community.
“I usually don’t use spray paint. I’m not a spray paint artist, so I think that it’s a really good challenge to use spray paint and so it’s something that I haven’t done before,” says Rebecca Winward, Hawthorne Middle School Student.
“I think that it’s pretty neat to have students involved in something that the whole city is going to get to see and to try out a medium that they probably don’t get to and they’re engaged on a day that’s not a school day and so it’s less structured and they get to have fun with it,” says Mark Daniels, Art Teacher.
Organizers say they started the project over the weekend and it will take a few days to complete.
