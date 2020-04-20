Schools across the country have transitioned to online learning. Local teachers and students tell us what that transition looks like.
Chelsie Thompson says, "I think the hardest thing was not being able to have the same physical interaction, and not being able to see our classmates and teachers in person."
Chelsie Thompson and her two sisters are students at Alameda Middle School and Pocatello High School. They, like millions of kids across the country, are getting used to their new norm: remote learning.
Ashlyn Thompson says, "The Remind app has been a huge help, and I can text my teachers if I have any questions."
Technology-based learning has it's challenges, but teachers are trying to give their students multiple ways to reach out with questions.
Pocatello High School teacher Shannon Whitmer says, "So many people have to use so many different ways to reach out, but there are options. We have email addresses, I've put out my cell phone number, they can contact the school and the school can get messages to us."
Students are learning which is their favorite way to reach out to teachers when classes get tough.
Brittlyn Thompson says, "I have a few harder classes I would say, and if I watch the videos and don't understand it I can always rely on going to the Google Meets [video-call service teachers are using to talk to their students face to face] and understanding the material."
Teachers want their students to be productive learning from home while not overwhelming them with too much work.
Alameda Middle School teacher Rachel Chambers says, "We're trying to do what's best, and we'll be fair, and we understand that there's going to be a little bit of a curve there. And so, I would also ask for that patience to continue."
The Thompson sisters all say their teachers have been fair with both deadlines and workload as students have reached out with concerns.
However, when asked: "Now, if you were able to choose to do this for the whole school year next year would you do it?" All three sisters reply in unison, "No, no, no." To which Shannon Whitmer says, "That's a good thing."
The Thompson girls' father Travis says, "I recognize the time and effort the faculty, staff and administrators have made to create a positive learning opportunity for our kids during the COVID-19 stay-home order. Great job and thank you School District 25."
