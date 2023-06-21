A local symphony has a new director.
Jenni Warren is the new Executive Director for the Idaho State Civic Symphony in Pocatello.
Jenni has spent the last 14 years in Fairbanks, Alaska.
She was the Executive Director of the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra that was also attached to a university.
Jenni says that makes this a very familiar setting for her here.
And she says she's excited to continue her career here.
"I'm really super excited to be in a non-profit environment, continuing in my non-profit career and being here with an incredible symphony at an incredible facility and especially working with Nell Flanders and the board, so I'm really excited to see how the season is going to progress," says Jenni Warren, Executive Director, Idaho State Civic Symphony.
Jenni says they have plans to grow the program and to reach out further into the community and serve the community's needs with music education.
