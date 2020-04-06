A local teacher faces some challenges to teach his class online.
Joel Mattingly is a 7th and 8th grade art and pottery teacher at Hawthorne Middle School in Pocatello.
As school resumes this week for students, it won’t be in the typical classroom setting, instead it will be taught remotely.
Mattingly says the ‘hands on’ class may be a bit of a challenge to teach students online because they may not have all the tools or art supplies at home to create their artwork.
So during this unique time at home, Mattingly is teaching students to find ways to get creative and find things around the house to do their art assignments.
“Things like looking through your refrigerator for things that can make the color red or yellow or spice cabinets, or I’ve heard of people painting with coffee and Kool Aide and you just have to get creative, and that’s actually one of my first assignments for the students is to create a primitive work of art using materials that they can find in their homes to make colors and for painting,” says Joel Mattingly, Hawthorne Middle School Art and Pottery Teacher.
Mattingly says students will submit their artwork online to be graded.
