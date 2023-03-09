A local teacher has been named Idaho Technology Teacher of the Year.
Nathan Lammers is a fifth-grade teacher at J.R. Simplot Elementary School in American Falls and recently received the award by the Idaho Education Technology Association at their recent conference.
During his time at the school, Lammers has built a program that immerses his students in a rich technology environment which includes 3D printing and design, programming robots, and coding.
"Mr. Lammers' contribution to our STEM program has been invaluable," said J.R. Simplot Elementary School Principal Chris Torgesen. "He has created a dynamic and engaging learning environment that encourages our students to be curious, creative, and innovative. We are proud of the work he has done and grateful for his leadership on our STEM leadership team."
"I'm honored to receive this award, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with such talented educators and administrators," Lammers said. "I'm excited to continue finding new ways to incorporate technology in my teaching and to help my students succeed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.