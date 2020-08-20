Local Teacher Ready to Get Back to School

School starts for many students on Monday.
And for some there may be some uncertainty returning back to the classroom this fall during the Covid pandemic.
But for one Pocatello High School teacher, she says she’s ready to get back as long as every protective measure is taken for the safety of the students, teachers and staff.
“I am really excited to be back doing face to face with my students. I really missed them. I’ve missed the interaction with them and there’s just no replacement for that,” says Daniella Long, Pocatello High School Teacher.
She says she supports wearing face coverings in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.