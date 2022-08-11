To help students be more successful in academics and later in life, Idaho is putting an emphasis on early literacy.
Educators in Idaho are learning the S.M.A.R.T. way to teach reading. S.M.A.R.T. stands for Striving to Meet Achievement in Reading Together.
It helps teachers detect and address reading obstacles like dyslexia.
The State Department of Education started it to support the goal of all Idaho students reading on grade level by third grade.
“Teachers are learning best practices aligned to the research for all students so that any student whether they have a reading disability or characteristics of dyslexia or they’re just learning to read the instruction is explicit and systematic and will support any and all students.”
The multi-year program started last year with around 200 teachers. This year, they welcomed around 400 more.
Both first- and second-year groups from Regions 5 and 6 got together this week for an in-person collaborative session.
"Lots of processing, lots of brainstorming, lots of planning forward and just the collaboration that happens at these meetings is really fantastic.”
Those in the day long S.M.A.R.T. sessions were able to talk to other teachers just starting and the ones that have been in it for a year. They’re also supported by a coach they’ll meet with virtually each month. That coach also involves school administrators in the participating teacher’s school.
“Ultimately it ties back to that goal and our state comprehensive literacy plan and just brings it together for teachers.”
The State Department of Education will be holding another session in Twin Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.