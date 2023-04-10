A local teenager is competing on a national television singing contest.
Paige Anne is 16-years-old and is from Idaho Falls.
She's made it through multiple rounds up to this point.
Paige says she's been singing since she was a little girl and has sang the National Anthem at multiple sporting events.
She says this experience has changed her life and is preparing her for
"The exposure I've gotten from it is just crazy, and the support I've been receiving from Idaho and my community is just, it's better than I could have ever imagined and so I mean I know for a fact that this is going to change my life and my music career and I'm just really excited to see this hopefully being a stepping stone in having a music career for the rest of my life," says Paige Anne, Idaho Falls
