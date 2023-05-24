A local teenager is opening for a country music singer this summer.
Paige Ann is 16 years old and is from Idaho Falls.
She made it to the top 20 on a national singing competition show.
Paige Ann will be opening for country singer Neal McCoy at the Bannock County Fair on August 10th.
She says she's looking forward to being back on stage performing again.
"Well I mean in Idaho there's not very many opportunities like that and so I'm really excited to be able to actually perform on a big stage once again and just share my talent with a lot of people and hopefully touch a few lives, I don't know, I'm just excited to have any opportunity that comes my way," says Paige Ann.
