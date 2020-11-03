Local Teenager Turns 18 On Election Day

A local teenager’s 18th birthday falls on election day this year.
Marsh Valley High School Student Layla Guthrie says she’s excited to vote for the first time on election day with her parents.
She says she’s also a little nervous about the outcome of the election and how the next four years will affect her.
She says she’s been taking an AP Government class in school, so she feels like she’s educated and informed on the election process and the candidates.
“I think it’s really important that we’re not just leaving the whole election up to the older generation, like we started getting out there and thinking about how it affects us and like start making steps towards voting,” says Layla Guthrie, Turned 18 on election day.
Layla says she will be voting at City Hall in McCammon.
