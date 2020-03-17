School is officially closed for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and one group of Pocatello High School students will be spending their free time helping others.
Hope, Aubrey, Katelyn and Tori-Ann have started a babysitters club.
They'll be offering their free services to single parents and other families who need childcare during the school closure.
Aubrey Reddish came up with the idea. She says she was inspired to help others after her family received a lot of kindness after her father's stroke and mother's broken ankle.
The girls say they just want to make a difference.
"With all the craziness going on right now, it's just nice to know that you're making a difference and you're helping somebody,” says Katelyn Michaelson.
”I just know that I would want this done for me. Like if I had kids, I'd want somebody to just...take that stress off of me."
Aubrey says anyone else who wants to volunteer is welcome.
If want to join their babysitters club, or you need babysitting services, contact Aubrey at AubreyReddish7@gmail.com.
The group does work for free, but accepts donations.
