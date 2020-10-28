A local therapy animal organization is hosting Halloween events through the month of October.
Snake River Doodles is doing their annual ‘Haunted Acre’ every Saturday through Halloween.
This year they’ve added the ‘Haunted Hay Ride.’
Hay rides are every Friday night and start at the corner of Princeton and Terry Streets.
Each hay ride is about 15 minutes long and costs $5.00 dollars per person.
The money goes to help take care of the therapy animals.
“Well we have not had almost any activities in 2020, so our animals could use the funding, so we decided to go every weekend to try and help the animals and also because I just think people need something fun and safe to do,” says Nikki Jorgenson, Snake River Doodles.
The hay rides leave every 20 minutes from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday.
