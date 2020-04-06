A local thrift store that was forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic has a message: stop dumping donations outside their store.
Idaho Youth Ranch is a nonprofit helping kids in need. All store proceeds go toward giving kids emergency shelter, therapy and more, and make up 40% of the nonprofit's funding.
The stores closed on March 25, in accordance with Idaho Governor Brad Little’s stay at home order.
Since then, people have been dumping donations outside the store.
Dropping off items after hours is against local ordinances, and Idaho Youth Ranch says they've lost money hiring truck drivers to get rid of the items.
In fact, five full trucks loads of donations have been dumped in 10 days, all from the Pocatello store.
"It's causing a health and safety hazard behind our buildings,” says Rich Cline, the Vice President of Social Enterprise for the Idaho Youth Ranch.
“Donations are usually damaged by the weather, they're pilfered by thieves, and it causes quite a mess."
Cline also wants to remind the pubic that they never take donations of fridges, freezes or mattresses.
Cline says the stores will reopen when they get the all-clear from the state. Idaho Youth Ranch's therapy services are still available, including tele-therapy.
If you want to help, you can donate online at youthranch.org.
