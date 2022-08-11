A local Tik-Tok sensation debuted his acting on Hulu on Wednesday.
Tik-Tok superstar Nathan Apodaca, AKA, DoggFace-208 is well known for his video that went viral after he was long-boarding to work drinking Ocean Spray juice and lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac.
Since KPVI's Deanne Coffin last interviewed Nathan, he's had a new little boy names Leroy who is six months old now.
He's been doing some music with some local artists.
And he's got a song with Snoop Dog that's currently on YouTube.
He also made an appearance on the show 'Reservation Dogs' on FX.
It's season two, episode three, where he plays the uncle of one of the main characters.
"It like just takes me to a fantasy, you know that I've always dreamed of, you know, it's just awesome. Stepping into the acting career is what I've been always wanted to do, the music as well, like I said, I'm not done until I pay off my mom and dad's house and I'm still striving to do that," says Nathan Apodaca, Tik-Tok Star
Nathan will be at the Fort Hall Pow Wow Festival today where he'll have a booth to meet fans and sell his merchandise.
