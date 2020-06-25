Local Tourist Town Going Forward with 4th of July Celebration

A local resort town is going forward with their 4th of July celebration.
Lava Hot Springs officials say their hotels are booked solid for the the 4th of July weekend.
They also expect thousands of people, including people from out of state.
A traditional 30 to 45 minute fireworks display will go off that can be seen all over the valley.
Lava Hot Springs Mayor Jon Thomson says they have plans in place to handle the crowds with extra help hired to clean and sanitize the town, along with signs reminding guests so social distance.
“You can’t have several thousand people gather together even with social distancing from out of state and not have the potential of having someone bring it in with them, but I think we have everything in place and I think we have all the safety precautions that we can humanly do to protect the people,” says Mayor Jon Thomson, Lava Hot Springs.
Mayor Thomson says the fireworks display will start when it gets dark.
