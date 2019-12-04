It's the season of holiday parties and one towing service is trying to keep people who've been drinking off the road.
Denny's Wrecker in Chubbuck is once again offering free towing services, just as they have done for over 30 years with their T.O.W.E.D. Program. You can call them at (208) 237-0671 any time from December 14 to January 1 for a free tow and ride home. In order to get the free ride, there are a few simple rules. You have to go straight home, your car must be operable, and you must be within the Pocatello-Chubbuck city limits.
But if you get in an accident before they arrive, it's too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.