Some local trails are turning down a controversial path.
Recently travelers of the Pocatello trails have taken to social media to debate their use.
The Gate City is full of beautiful trails to hike, bike and even ride horses on, but recently the community is divided and has taken to social media to express their opinions on who should be on the trails and when.
The ‘Pocatello Trails’ Facebook page has posts blaming horse riders for putting four to six inch holes throughout the City Creek Trails.
Other posts defend the horsemen saying maneuvering a huge animal into a tiny dry spot on a narrow trail is difficult and horses have just as much right to be on the trails as anyone else.
Trail users like Dan Spurlock who KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met up the Cusick Trailhead, says he walks the trails with his dogs two or three times a week.
“It’s a little bit frustrating. I hop over them but it definitely causes some changes to the trail, some roughing up of the trail,” says Dan Spurlock.
Hikers up here at the trails say they know that horses are allowed on the trails but one of the worst times to bring them out is in the Spring after the snow melts and the ground is still wet.
“Well they need to be responsible when the trails are wet and muddy and they can see that they’re damaging the trails. They should wait until the trails dry,” says Spurlock.
Dan says the large hoof prints embedded in the trails makes it difficult for others that use the trails.
“Well it causes trail erosion. They erode a little faster and it causes uneven trails, so people have to step in and out of them, but all they need to so wait a day or two until the trail dries or go find a drier trail,” says Spurlock.
For more information on the Pocatello Trail System, you can go to the City of Pocatello’s Parks and Recreation website.
