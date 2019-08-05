Local Trauma Surgeon Talks About ATV Accidents

Idaho is a big recreational state when it comes to riding ATV’s, UTV’s and motorcycles.
About 300 deaths occur annually in the United States on ATV’s alone.
20 percent of those deaths are children.
One third of ATV fatalities occur on paved roads.
And there’s about 100,000 emergency room visits due to ATV crashes a year in the U.S.
Trauma surgeon Dr. Drew McRoberts says during the 100 deadliest days in Idaho they see an increase in recreational vehicle accident patients.
“You can have permanent brain damage. You can have permanent lung damage. You can have permanent bone pain and stuff like that from breaking legs, so without doubt, we see a lot of injuries, most of them are non-fatal, but when you don’t wear your helmet the likelihood of a fatality goes way, way up, “ says Dr. Drew McRoberts, Trauma Director, Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. McRoberts says always wear a helmet. Never ride on paved roads. Make sure the ATV is age appropriate and no more riders than designed for the ATV.
