The American Legion Auxiliary hosted their annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Pocatello.
KPVI talked to a retired veteran who served in the U.S. Army for decades and his experiences during that time.
“It was a rough time, but I survived and here I am,” says Robert Sikes, Veteran.
As United States Army Veteran Robert Sikes sits at a table lined with red poppy’s, he talks about the 28 years he served in the Army.
And while the Poppy is a symbol for sacrifice and remembrance, Sikes remembers his time in the Korean and Vietnam War.
He says he lost friends in the war.
He also remembers what it was like coming back from the Vietnam War. A time when his home country wasn’t so welcoming to Vietnam vets.
“Well it was sort of demoralizing,” Says Sikes.
But he continued on with his service.
“I just took it and tried to avoid the criticism that a lot of us were getting for serving,” says Sikes.
Veterans at Monday’s event say the day is all about getting together with other veterans and civilians in the community and honoring those that have served our country in the past and present.
“Well it means paying tribute to all of those who have served and many whom didn’t make it and aren’t here and those who were wounded and may still be here with severe disabilities,” says Sikes.
Sikes says he retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant Major.
