In the first our ‘Proud to be Local’ series
KPVI News that Works for you Journalist Deanne Coffin talks to a local veteran who has an ‘American Built’ business.
Nick Carson is a veteran Marine and a Purple Heart recipient, but his injuries didn’t stop him from achieving his goal of becoming a Marine Sniper.
After being honorably discharged from the Marines, he moved back home to be with family and that’s when the real challenges started.
Nick says he had little hope of doing anything positive with his life until his best friend came to him with the idea of ‘American Built Clothing.’
“I just had a great attraction to the words ‘American Built.’ It just means something to me. I just felt them inside and then me and my business partner at the time, we hated buying things that were made overseas,” says Nick Carson, Veteran Business Owner, ‘American Built Clothing’
And with a positive message, he’s been running with it ever since.
“We both are veterans and we just took a lot of pride in our country and in the words ‘American Built’ and then we found out we could keep everything 100 percent American made. The shirts, the inks, the equipment we use and all of us doing the work,” says Nick.
A Marine on a mission to provide truly American made apparel from printing in a garage to selling his clothing nationwide.
“I started it in my grand-parents garage. Had my own equipment, started printing and then from there I was doing events and selling and doing customer service and it all became too much, so I started contracting out and hiring people to help and we’ve just grown and evolved from there,” says Nick.
Just to show how much he is ‘proud to be local,’ a couple of years ago during Christmas, Nick and a few friends jumped in the ‘American Built’ van and drove around town with a sign saying ‘Honk if you want a free t-shirt' and then when they would hit a red light they would jump out and give away a free t-shirt to people in their cars.
“People start honking and hooting and hollering and we’re going and giving out shirts and saying ‘Merry Christmas’ and just giving back and the people loved it,” says Nick.
But Nick says it’s not just about ‘American Built Clothing.’ It’s about supporting each other in the community.
“Think about how everybody stuck together for 9/11. Everybody came together to help and work together to solve the problems and that’s the same thing I see in our community and that’s why I really enjoy being in the position that I am with ‘American Built’ and give back and help,” says Nick.
Nick says his true passion is to provide quality American made apparel at an affordable price and together we can show our support for our military, veterans, first responders and look good doing it.
If you want more information about ‘American Built Clothing’ you can visit their webiste at www.americanbuiltusa.com
#americanbuilt
