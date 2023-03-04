It was a very special trip this week for eight local veterans.
Executive Chairman of Melaleuca, Frank Vandersloot, took the veterans to Washington, D.C. on board his company’s private plane. While in the nation’s capital, the veterans visited sites including the Vietnam War Memorial and ate very well.
Thursday night, they returned to Idaho Falls with their families and friends welcoming them home as a band played when they deboarded the plane.
The veterans represented multiple branches of the military and different eras too from the Korean Conflict, through Vietnam, and Iraq.
The veterans may have boarded the plane as strangers, but they formed a bond of brotherhood during the trip.
Roy Reed, U.S. Navy Ret. said, “It’s like everything in the military, you form a brotherhood and lasting memories and that’s what we did. We had nametags that we wore for the first day to try and get better acquainted. We don't need to name tags anymore. We know one another.”
All of the veterans were very appreciative of Frank Vandersloot and Melaleuca for the opportunity to visit Washington D.C.
