A very talented local artist is making the northbound walkway of the Center Street Underpass even brighter.
Josh Pohlman, an artist and member of the Sixes Painting Group is painting the opposite walkway of the Center Street Underpass after painting the southbound walkway last October.
Stephanie Palagi, the Executive Director for Old Town Pocatello, LLC. contacted him to complete the project as Old Town received a grant from the Spalding Family to make it possible.
The theme for the northbound side of the tunnel is going to be a cotton candy sunset filled with shades of blue and purple.
Josh Pohlman, Artist, Sixes Painting Group said, "Doing stuff like this for the community is great because we're able to get permission, people are able to utilize it, have fun with it, and it's not an eye soar or problematic."
The walkway should be completed by early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.