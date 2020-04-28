Local Woman Gets the Gift of Life

In our ‘Stories of Hope’ series…
KPVI News that Works for You Journalist Deanne Coffin talks to a local woman that received the gift of life.
Jacque Burt is getting ready to celebrate four years since she got a second chance at life.
She was diagnosed with a liver disease and was on the list for a liver transplant for four and a half years.
After 52 operations, a match for her was finally found.
“That’s the beautiful thing of all this, is that in the worst moment of their life, they stepped out of their grief to do something absolutely beautiful, which saved my life, so then that day, May 1st, 2016 I got a new liver,” says Jacque Burt.
She says after that, it’s been miracle after miracle.
“I feel wonderful. My liver functions are fine. My energy is back and I work out. I do stuff. I honor the gift I’ve been given, because of my donor, I witnesses all 10 grandchildren being born,” says Burt.
And although she’s never met her donor’s family, if she had a chance to talk to them, this is what she would say…
“There’s not a day I don’t think about that someone did this for me. Someone I don’t even know. I think about his family. We were so happy on May 1st. We celebrate and we’re happy and we think about the gift I’ve been given and then I think about what they go through on May 1st every year, and I just hope that they know that those of us, I’m sure the others that have received organs as well, honor him and that we’re grateful and I wouldn’t be alive today without it, so I’m very grateful,” says Burt.
After Jacque’s liver transplant, she was put on medication that has caused kidney damage and now she is listed for a kidney transplant.
To donate you can call Abby at Intermountain Hospital in Murray, Utah. That phone number is 801-507-3676 and you will need to give Jacque Burt’s name to them when you call.
For more information on organ donation you can go to www.yesidaho.org
