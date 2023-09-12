The Eastern Idaho State Fair has come and gone for another year.
KPVI talked to one person that has been helping people with parking near the fair for decades.
Kathy Earley says she's been working the parking lot on Allen Street in Blackfoot near the fairgrounds since she was a little girl.
She says she would get paid ten cents for every car that parked on her family's property back then.
Kathy says they now charge people $10 dollars, but helping people find a spot is something they enjoy.
"We just hope to make enough to pay for the taxes that go up every year and pay the help and make it worth it and you know there's a lot of people that really appreciate that we have this service, and we're so close to the fair, just there's a gate a block away and the main gate is close," says Kathy Earley.
