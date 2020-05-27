Local Woman Reveals Her Secret to Living a Long Life

A local woman reveals her secret to living a good life at almost a century.
Frani Threlkeld celebrated her 99th birthday on Wednesday with family and friends at Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello.
Frani says she still golfs 18 holes three times a week and drives her own golf cart.
She says one of the secrets to living a long life is staying active, eating right and staying positive.
“Well the idea is you have to have a good attitude. You can’t just be, you know, sit down and think poor me, poor me, because that’s the worst thing you can do,” says Frani Threlkeld, Celebrated 99th Birthday, Pocatello.
Frani also still drives her car too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.