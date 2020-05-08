Local Woman Talks About Coronavirus Concerns During Pregnancy

A local woman talks about her pregnancy experience during the coronavirus pandemic.
Joanne Hill is four months pregnant and says she has a high risk pregnancy to start with.
She says catching the coronavirus is one of her biggest fears during her pregnancy.
Ohio State University researchers polled more than 2,000 people.
Nearly 80 percent said they would be concerned if they or someone in their life was pregnant, or considering having a baby.
45 percent would worry about visiting a public place while pregnant or after the baby is born.
“Well blood pressure started getting higher a lot faster, so that’s probably due to like stress and anxiety, because it’s a more stressful time,” says Joanne Hill, Pocatello.
Joanne says other than her doctor’s appointments, she’s been advised to stay home and stay isolated during her pregnancy.
