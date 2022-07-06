KPVI first brought you the story of Elisa Magagna last, and how she's been spending what doctors told her is limited time.
Elisa lives in Pocatello and was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.
Her doctors gave her only two years to live.
Recently she wrote a book called 'Two More Years.'
It's now on Amazon's Best Seller List, sitting at number two in the 'Survival Biographies' category.
Elisa says it's stayed on the best seller list since the beginning of June.
"It's been really amazing and then to see people come out at the book signings. Somebody came from Yellowstone. another person cameall the way from Twin Falls and I had a lady come up, she has cancer too and just to hear her say that she knew exactly what I've beengoing through, she read my book and felt like somebody could, she could finally relate to somebody. That really meant the world to me,just knowing that it's helped another cancer patient out there," says Elisa Magagna, Author, 'Two More Years'
Elisa also sang the National Anthem at the Gate City Grays home game last week, something she says she's always wanted to do since she was a child.
