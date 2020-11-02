Local WWII veteran and POW revisits history 75 years later

Last month, KPVI introduced you to Fred Woodland who's a local World War II veteran and former prisoner of war. He was getting ready for the trip of a lifetime. Now, he's back from that trip and tells KPVI how it went.
"I always dreaded going to war because I figured if you go to war, you don't come back," says Woodland. "I really didn't expect to survive the ordeal."
The 96-year-old veteran is from Blackfoot. At 19 years-old, he enlisted in the military. The United States was at war. He was sent overseas and almost didn't survive.
"He sacrificed being with his family thinking, 'Maybe I won't return.' Because a lot of people didn't," says Woodland's daughter Suzanne Anderson. "That takes a lot of courage, so I think he really is a hero."
Woodland was a gunner in a B-17 bomber. During his seventh mission, Germans shot down his plane. He survived, but became a prisoner of war.
"All that time I was in the POW camps, food was a big item. There wasn't much of it. One thing that we didn't have that we traded for was salt," Mr. Woodland says thinking back on the four months he spent as a prisoner of war. "You'd be surprised how you miss salt when you don't have it."
After months being imprisoned, the war ended and Woodland was liberated. He and his fellow POW's signed a Nazi flag that flew over the town to celebrate their freedom. "It was April the 29th, 1945," Mr. Woodland adds.
More than 75 years later, that flag is in the Mighty Eighth Museum in Georgia. Recently, the Blackfoot community raised money to send Woodland - and four generations of his family - to the museum to see the flag. Mr. Woodland says he may be the only person who signed the flag who is still living.
When the family entered the room where the flag is kept, they say Mr. Woodland almost immediately found his name. The sight touched them all.
"All those stories became real to me. Seeing the plane it made it real to me. Seeing the flag it made it real to me," says Woodland's granddaughter Bri Petersen.
The family spent a whole day in the museum and got to see a B-17 up close. All of his family members say they were surprised with how thin the aluminum shell of the plane is. They can't imagine the young Mr. Woodland spending hours at a time sitting in a similar plane during the middle of the war.
Woodland says he's not a hero. However, the trip taught his family the exact opposite.
"To see it and to touch it changes everything about these stories. It makes them very personal, very real, and my grandpa he is my hero," says Woodland's granddaughter Amanda Daniels.
Since we can't all be war heroes, KPVI asked Mr. Woodland what we can do just to be good Americans. He responded, "Take everything in moderation and keep breathing." Like the Brits would say: "Keep calm and carry on."
The whole family says the trip was life changing and helped build a better appreciation for Woodland's service. Mr. Woodland wants to thank his community - especially the trip organizer Mike Anderson - for sending his family to the museum.
