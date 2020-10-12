A look at the life of East Idaho's newest centenarian. The 100-year-old World War II veteran sat down with KPVI to tell us his story.
"When I went into the service I was determined to do the best I could," explains Harold Catmull who turned 100 on October 8, 2020.
Mr. Catmull served in the 499th Field Artillery Battalion as a U.S. Army captain during World War II. His service is something he doesn't often talk about.
"I didn't even know he was in the military until one time I was downstairs, there was a big steamer trunk down there, and I opened it up, and there was my dad's uniform," adds Catmull's daughter Cynthia Snider. She is one of Catmull's four children. He currently lives with her in her Chubbuck home.
Mr. Catmull grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1938. He started college, moved to Utah for a while, married his wife (of 53 years) and then returned to Pocatello when the war broke out.
In 1942 Catmull was drafted. "I became an officer. Then (I) went to Fort Brag, North Carolina and we shipped to the Philippines from there," he says.
Catmull was stationed in the Philippines when the war ended, but going home proved to be harder than expected. Soldiers had a point system. To finish their service, each man or woman had to earn 65 points. At the end of WWII, Catmull had 63. As things slowly calmed down, the point requirement was lowered to 63.
Mr. Catmull was denied his return by a superior. Soon his luck changed.
"A general came in and he asked us why all of us were looking so down hearted and a colonel said, 'Well, Captain Catmull here has enough points to go home but he had a vehicle stolen.'"
That general promised to sign off on Captain Catmull's papers "and he did, and I went home," Mr. Catmull adds through a strong laugh.
After getting home, Catmull used the work ethic he developed in the army and became a dentist. He worked until he was 85.
Dr. Catmull says he could have retired long before that. When asked why he continued for so long he responds, "Why not?"
As a retiree, Dr. Catmull stays busy; so busy he explains, "My wife used to say I was a professional hobbyist."
He continues his hobbies today. He dances weekly, makes jewelry and belt buckle, sings karaoke and leads an active social life.
"No matter how old you get stay active," Catmull says, "Stay active." That, he believes is the key to staying both young and happy even at 100.
Mr. Catmull is just one of many veterans in his family. His father served in World War I, his son served in Vietnam, and he has a grandson who served in the Middle East.
If you would like to wish Mr. Catmull a happy 100th, or thank him for his service, please email Kade Garner at: kgarner@kpvi.com.
All emails delivered by October 23 will be printed out and delivered to Mr. Catmull. Please title your email "Mr. Catmull Birthday" or it may be missed.
