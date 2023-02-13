A local zoo hosted a Valentines event over the weekend.
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello hosted 'Date Night at the Zoo.'
Guests had a guided zoo tour about animal mating habits while enjoying some Valentines treats.
The event also included a zoo gift and a gift card to a local restaurant.
"It's a fun different kind of date to do for Valentines Day, so we have snacks and drinks and then you get to go on this fun corky kind of tour just with your significant other or whoever you decide to bring, so we do set up tours times sot that you have your own tour guide, so it's a little bit more intimate of an event," says Rachael Daniels, Zoo Idaho.
Money raised from the event goes towards the education programs at Zoo Idaho.
