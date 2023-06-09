A local zoo is hosting a 'roaring' event this weekend.
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is hosting their 'Wildlife Waltz' on Saturday night.
The fund-raising event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
There will be dancing, music, food, drinks and an auction.
The theme is the 'Roaring 20's' and they are encouraging people to dress up.
"Well this is important because critters need our help. All the critters at Zoo Idaho were rescues and they need just as much help as we do, so every dollar helps to keep them going and it helps everything at Zoo Idaho and the critters," says Tiffani Wilson, Zoo Idaho Zoological Society.
Tickets are $30 dollars for a single ticket and $60 dollars per couple.
