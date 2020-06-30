A local zoo is premiering a virtual camp for kids.
The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a wild virtual adventure from the comfort and safety of your home.
The online experiences will take place on two weekdays each week throughout July.
The first virtual camp, called ‘Zoo Detective’ will be on July 8th.
The zoo has gone virtual due to health, safety and budgetary restrictions.
“What we want to is just give kids a little bit of an escape. Something that will connect them to the zoo. Something fun that they can do from home, but that they can feel good and families can feel comfortable with it,” says Sunny Katseanes, Idaho Falls Zoo.
The classes are designed for kids ages 6 to 12.
Virtual Zoo Camps are $15 dollars per household device.
