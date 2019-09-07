Locals Honored as Hometown Heroes

The 9th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Ceremony takes place tonight.
The JRM Foundation is holding its annual awards ceremony at the Idaho State University Stephens Performing Arts Center. Festivities begin at 3:00 pm with the Konner Car Show and live music in the arts center parking lot.
Later in the evening, at 6:00 pm, the formal ceremony will be held inside the arts center.
People from across Idaho (including Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Blackfoot) will be recognized as hometown heroes for sharing their resources, time, intellect, and ideas today for a better tomorrow.
Foundation founders think it's important to recognize those who make the community better.
JRM Foundation Founding Member Naeem Rahim says, "Many years ago my brother and I received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, and we found out we were the first Idahoans to receive it, and we both looked at each other and said, 'You know what, we probably know hundreds of people who deserve this medal more than we do,' and we chose to come back and start our own medal ceremony to recognize the common folks of Idaho who work hard every day in their communities making a difference and maybe don't get the recognition they should."
To learn more about the JRM Foundation, visit www.jrmfoundation.org
