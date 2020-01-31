Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...A POSSIBLE FLASH FREEZE ON ROADWAYS SUNDAY EVENING, ALONG WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ACROSS THE LOWER SNAKE PLAIN, 3 TO 8 INCHES ACROSS THE SOUTH CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, BEAR LAKE, AND CARIBOU HIGHLANDS, AND 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE BEAR RIVER RANGE AND NEAR WAYAN, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...THE LOWER SNAKE PLAIN, SOUTH CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, BEAR LAKE REGION, AND CARIBOU HIGHLANDS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO AMERICAN FALLS, ABERDEEN, POCATELLO, FORT HALL, BLACKFOOT, SWAN VALLEY, MCCAMMON, MALAD, PRESTON, LAVA HOT SPRINGS, FISH CREEK SUMMIT, SODA SPRINGS, GEORGETOWN SUMMIT, MONTPELIER, GENEVA SUMMIT, BORDER SUMMIT, AND EMIGRATION SUMMIT. * WHEN...FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO A COMBINATION OF SNOW, ICY ROADS, AND BLOWING AND DRIFTING, ESPECIALLY FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&