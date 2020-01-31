The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation offers avalanche safety classes during the winter months across the Gem State. Friday night, a small group gathered at the United States Forest Service building in Pocatello for one of those classes, a class that could save a life.
East Region Training Coordinator Matt Lowe says, "It's just basically getting people informed on all the dangers of avalanche, possibilities of it, and ways to avoid it."
Every year in the United States, nearly 30 people die in avalanches. With a recent death in Utah, the class aims to keep Idaho snowmobilers and winter-sport-thrill seekers safe by teaching them basic practices before hitting the powder.
Lowe says, "One person on the hill at a time, [carry a] beacon, probe, shovel, and practice safe traveling techniques."
During the class, students learn the importance of the right tools they should carry on the mountain and how to use them. Having tools like a shovel and probe on one's person is important because 85 percent of avalanche survivors are rescued within 15 minutes. That means there's not always enough time for search and rescue.
Lowe says, "So, if someone is buried you're the person that's going to be there that has the equipment that can rescue them."
To learn how to really use all that equipment, students need hands-on experience. To do that the class will take a field trip.
Lowe says, "We will actually go out tomorrow, look at the snow, look for weak layers, things like that."
The class will spend Saturday morning up on Crystal Summit just outside Pocatello to get some real-world experience practicing what was taught during tonight's course.
