There are endless stories of neighbors helping neighbors during the COVID-19 crisis. And some locals are taking that effort to Facebook.
Connie Hobson runs the "Bannock County Corona Mutual Aid Group", which has over 1,400 members.
The group started as a way for people to find toilet paper. Now, posts include questions about COVID-19, organizing face mask sewing and finding food and medication for vulnerable people.
Hobson says one of her main jobs as admin is combating misinformation. She only allows official information on the page from places like the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization.
She also doesn't allow debate. She wants the group to focus on providing help for people who need it.
She says people need to remember that even during these crazy times, they are in control of their actions and emotions.
"We had a mom, a young mom looking for some Tylenol for her baby, I think it was last night or the night before. And so many people just jumped on and were so willing to offer what they had or where they had seen it,” says Hobson.
“I just think that's great and that's a great thing for the community to see right now."
And the Bannock County Corona Mutual Aid Group isn't the only one of its kind.
Hobson says there are similar groups focusing on communities all over Idaho, all looking to help people through the pandemic.
