Social media has a long list of pets that have more followers than their humans. While most are for entertainment, one Internet pet is using the platform as a resource for learning.
Lola the French Bulldog takes on a big role when it comes to helping kids. She's used for animal assisted therapy. Examples are things like Time with Lola after a speech project or even using her as the subject in a writing assignment.
“I just always thought for kids it was just a non-threatening way to get them involved,” says Lola’s mom Stefanie Trenholme
She was so popular that the kids wanted to come visit her all the time so their parents requested Lola join social media. From that, it became a way for families to see and talk about her doing things like playing or her favorite, taking a bath.
“Kids learn in daily routines,” explains Trenholme, “routines that happen every single day that there’s always certain language that kids are going to constantly hear over and over again and over again. So, bath time is one, getting dressed is another one. cooking, baking, preparing snacks.”
To go along with Lola’s posts and videos, a website with resources like tables was created. And during the pandemic downtime, a book was written about Lola and the bath with more topics like baking to follow. The book is simple and uses images kids recognize so they don’t get overwhelmed.
“Kids may like a particular book but it’s very wordy let’s say and parents are trying to read a book and the way it was written and kids lose attention on it,” says Trenholme, “learning how to adapt things, being able to talk about pictures. Even though my book is very simple it works on literacy and in the sense of rhyming and predictability and there’s vocabulary on it.”
Learning how to adapt to things can be used for other activities like board games. Adapting helps parents make learning easier for kids. The online videos and resources don't take the place of one on one speech therapy. They do help families of all kids start the conversation about talking and learning. You can find Lola on social media at “Little Lola Frenchie” and her website under the same name for those resources and a link to the book on amazon.
