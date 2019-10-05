A long time bar and café is completely destroyed after an early morning fire.
The Five Mile Inn in Chubbuck went up in flames around 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Chubbuck fire crews arrived on scene just minutes after the fire started.
Chubbuck Fire Chief Merlin Miller says the building is a total loss and the roof is now laying on the floor.
“We got the call here about six o’clock. The owner and the cook arrived and they had a grease fire at that time. First in unit arrived about five minutes later, went inside, didn’t see anything, come around to the front side and found that the fire had got into the attic and at that time they evacuated and we fought everything from the exterior at that point,” says Chubbuck Fire Chief Merlin Miller.
Fire officials say there were no injuries in the fire.
Fire officials are still investigating.
