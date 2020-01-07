After more than four decades, one Bannock County legacy will be coming to a close.
Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says, "That's the thrill and fun of being in law enforcement. For the most part, we get to make a difference."
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen announced Tuesday afternoon that thrill will soon be coming to an end.
Nielsen says, "I'm announcing that I will not run for sheriff."
That doesn't mean he's out quite yet.
Nielsen says, "I will plan on retiring about this time next year when my term is over with."
In his last year, the sheriff hopes to accomplish one last goal. One he's been fighting for years.
Nielsen says, "I still will be fighting very heavily for a new jail. We need one."
That need has grown as the county has.
The sheriff says, "When I started we had 5 people in jail. We now have 70."
Nielsen has worked for the department for more than 40 years and has acted as sheriff since 1995. Now, time is finally starting to catch up.
Nielsen says, "The energy is getting a little slow, but I'm proud of what we've been able to do. But, it's a we it's not me."
As his time as sheriff comes to a close, Nielsen says he's been asked by many community members if he'll run for other local offices.
He says, "If I do that I'm not going to be by any one party. I wish I had done that when I was sheriff."
Whether or not he runs for office, the sheriff hopes his replacement will continue to communicate goings-on.
Nielsen says, "Let the public know. That's a better way of putting it. Let the public know through the media."
He also hopes the new sheriff doesn't do it for personal gain.
Nielsen says, "Just do it for the purpose of serving."
Upon reflecting on the relationship between local law enforcement and the community, the sheriff says public support of law enforcement makes Southeast Idaho not only a great place to raise a family, but also a great place to be a cop.
