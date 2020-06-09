A longtime political activist wants to see more people get involved.
75 year old Martin Gugino in Buffalo, New York was brutalized by police.
Jeremy Gugino with ‘Reclaim Idaho’ says although they have the same last name, there’s no relation.
But he says the one thing they do have in common is they are both political activists.
Jeremy says he’s frustrated to see people around the state attending rallies, vigils and other events that are political in nature, but he says they use social media to rant on, which he says does nothing to change the issues or further the causes they are passionate about.
“If you spend that two hours a week you would otherwise be on social media or standing at a rally and use that time to phone bank, stuff envelopes, to work around the office, to help out an organization, issue or candidate, you are going to do much more to advance your cause then then sitting on Facebook for an hour or two a week or standing around at a rally,” says Jeremy Gugino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.