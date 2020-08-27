Lori Vallow Daybell was originally scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday afternoon, but it's been rescheduled for next month. So today, KPVI News looks back at the evidence used "to establish some priority areas of interest on the [Daybell] property" and find her missing children.
FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels was the senior team leader when law enforcement searched Chad Daybell's Salem property in June. Before getting to the property, his team had already determined three priority areas to search based on different evidence.
"We had satellite imagery, we had telephone ping information, we had one text message in particular," explained Agent Daniels.
Evidence One
The satellite imagery showed a fire pit on the property and while Agent Daniels testified at Chad's preliminary hearing, the agent said that based on his experience his team knew to look for evidence in fire pit area upon arrival.
The fire pit was not a burial site but did prove to play an important role.
Evidence Two
"And then we knew from telephone ping information, we had a ping that was on the east side of this pond," Agent Daniels explained in court.
According to court documents, that ping information came from Alex Cox's cell phone.
Remember him? He's Lori Vallow Daybell's brother. He killed Lori's ex-husband Charles Vallow at Lori's Chandler, Arizona home in July, 2019. Cox was also one of the last people seen with missing Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan when they took a trip to Yellowstone in September, 2019.
According to court records, the GPS ping information from his cell showed Cox at Chad Daybell's residence on the morning of September 9, 2019. He was there from 9:21 a.m. to 10:39 a.m. and then again from 10:57 a.m. to 11:39 a.m. Additional pings show Cox at the residence on the morning of September 23 from 9:55 a.m. to 10:12 a.m.
These pings coincided with what Agent Daniels would describe as "burial sites one and two."
Evidence Three
"We knew there was discussion of a pet cemetery," said Agent Daniels.
A text message from Chad to his then wife Tammy Daybell (who is now deceased) led investigators to discovering the pet cemetery.
On September 9, 2019 (the same day Cox visited the property) at 11:53 a.m. Chad sent Tammy this text:
“Well, I've had an interesting morning! felt should bum all of the limb debris by the fire pit before it got too soaked by the coming storms. While did so, spotted big raccoon along the fence. hurried and got my gun, and he was still walking along. got close enough that one shot did the trick. He is now in our pet cemetery. Fun times!”
On June 9 and 10, 2020 the FBI used all of this evidence to locate the remains of both children.
Lori's new arraignment is scheduled for September 10. Chad's trial is scheduled for January 2021.
