After two-and-a-half years of planning and months of construction, Lookout Point officially opened on Friday.
Located off South Garfield Avenue and between West Center Street and West Lewis Street, the outdoor facility features a bandshell and a kids play area.
On Friday, there were food venders, ice carving demonstration, a photo booth, lawn games, and the band KYD-J provided the music. The Chamber Chiefs were there to oversee the ribbon cutting.
Doug Chambers, the CEO of Lookout Credit Union, said that the new Lookout Point will be a great place for public gatherings.
“People flocking to downtown Pocatello and it becoming a walkable downtown and having sort of a central place,” said Lookout Credit Union CEO Doug Chambers, “and we feel like this is it is good for families. It's good for live music. It's good for revival by farmers markets. I mean, this is like a central hub. It's so cool.”
The first Revive at 5 of the season will be at the new Lookout Point this Wednesday.
