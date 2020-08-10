Lori Vallow Daybell was scheduled to have her preliminary hearing Monday August 10, but in a surprise twist late last week she waived her right and will head to a jury trial. During Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing the state played a recording of a phone call between Chad and Lori. Normally, a phone call between spouses wouldn't be suspicious but this phone call is not normal.
Some of the call is hard to understand, so we'll listen in to some of the most crucial moments between the two.
Lori Daybell: “Hi, babe.”
Chad Daybell: “Hello.”
Lori Daybell: “Are you okay?”
Chad Daybell: “No, they’re searching the property.”
On June 9, just after 11:00 a.m. Lori Daybell called her husband Chad. She made the call from the Madison County Jail. At that time, police were searching Chad's Salem, Idaho property.
Lori Daybell: “The house right now?”
Chad Daybell: “Yeah, yeah [unintelligible]. So Mark Means will be talking to you.”
Mark Means is Lori's attorney. Later in the call, Chad tells Lori he's already attempted to reach out to the attorney to let Means know of the police search.
Lori Daybell: “Okay. What, are they in the house?”
Chad Daybell: “No, they’re out in the property.”
Lori Daybell: “Are they seizing stuff again?”
Chad Daybell: “They’re searching."
It was during this search local police and the FBI would find the remains of missing kids - J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Chad Daybell: "I’m glad you called.”
Lori Daybell: “Yeah.”
Chad Daybell “So, we’ll see what transpires.”
Lori Daybell: “Kay.”
After this interaction, Lori gives us a small glimpse into the couple's beliefs.
Lori Daybell: “What do you want me to do? Pray?”
Chad Daybell: “What?”
Lori Daybell: “What do you want me to–”
Chad Daybell: “No, [speaking over Lori] I’m sorry. ”
Lori Daybell: [Laughs.]
Chad then tells Lori to call her attorney and that he has to take another call.
Chad Daybell: "I love you so much.”
Lori Daybell: “Okay. I love you. Should I try to call you later?”
Chad Daybell: “Um, I don’t know. I, I don’t know. Uh, you can try. Yeah. I’ll answer if I can.”
Lori Daybell: “Okay.”
Chad Daybell “I love you and we’ll talk soon.”
Lori Daybell “Okay, baby. I love you.”
Chad Daybell: “Okay. Love you. Goodbye.”
Not long after this call, police arrested Chad Daybell and he was booked into the Fremont County Jail. This is the last known communication between the two.
Both Chad and Lori Daybell are charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence.
Chad is also charged with two felony counts of concealment, alteration or destruction of evidence.
Lori is also charged (in Madison County) with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.
