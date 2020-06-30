After Lori Daybell appears in court, new charges filed against Chad Daybell released by court.
Earlier this month, Chad Daybell was charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in connection to police finding the remains of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan on Daybell's Salem property.
Today Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in court. Hours later, the court released new information showing Chad Daybell is charged with additional felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in connection to the case.
Conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence in connection to the case are the same felony charges for which Lori appeared in court earlier Tuesday evening.
Each count carries a punishment of up to years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
Chad Daybell will appear in court for the new charges on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
The charges (along with what each charge alleges took place) have been made available to the public and are attached to this article for viewing.
