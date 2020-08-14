Mark Means, the attorney for Lori Vallow Daybell, calls a letter sent out by the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to church leaders worldwide "alarming and concerning" in regards to his client's case.
On June 4, the First Presidency of the Church sent a letter [which is attached as a PDF at the top of the article] to church leaders regarding involvement in legal proceedings.
It starts: "We remind leaders and members of a long-standing policy that Church leaders should not involve themselves in civil or criminal cases regarding members in their units, quorums, or organizations without first consulting with Church legal counsel."
The letter goes on to say that well-intentioned leaders who share information during court proceedings may have that information misinterpreted and therefore damaging.
The First Presidency says if local leaders believe they should testify or participate in a legal matter, they should first contact church attorneys in Salt Lake City.
On June 13, Lori Daybell's attorney issued a response to the letter.
One must note: the letter does not address the Daybell case.
However, Means believes it could impact the case, and he points out that the letter was sent out on the second day of Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing.
Means calls the letter "alarming and concerning."
He continues, “By way of issuing this correspondence on the second day of [the] preliminary hearing, the LDS Church has told approximately 26% of the residents of the State of Idaho to contact Church legal counsel to enter into a code of silence and to only discuss their potential knowledge of this case and any other civil or criminal case after filtering said ‘knowledge’ through the lens that is the LDS Church."
He adds, "These LDS residents make up possible jury pool members, witnesses, judges, prosecutors, police officers, detectives, deputies, police chiefs/captains, and other elected and nonelected officials throughout the State of Idaho.”
He ends his response by saying, "This 'policy' is at least disturbing and at worse, criminal."
To read the letter from the Church, as well as Means' full response, please use the attached files at the top of this article.
