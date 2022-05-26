Lori Vallow Daybell's trial has been moved to January.
Judge Steven Boyce issued the ruling Thursday.
His written decision follows a hearing last week on a motion from prosecutors to push Lori's trial date back from October to January, to coincide with her husband Chad Daybell's trial.
Prosecutors argued much of the evidence and witnesses are the same and it would be more cost effective to try them together.
Previously, Judge Boyce had ruled the couple will be tried jointly. And indictments charged the couple together also.
At issue was the fact Lori did not waive her right to a speedy trial, meaning by law she'd have to face a jury by October.
In his 12-page written decision, the Judge said since Lori was only recently deemed competent for trial, her defense team is "newly assembled" and pushing the trial to January would allow them more time to prepare their defense. The judge also mentioned the massive amount of discovery in the case as added reason for the defense team needing additional time.
"The discovery volume is extraordinary," Boyce wrote. "Defendant's defense team has only recently been fully assembled and has expressed concerns with their ability to be fully prepared to defend their client in October...."
"The Court is concerned that the defense may be impaired by being required to commence trial in October, where they are relatively recently appointed to the case. On the other hand, the State has had far more time to prepare its case - nearly three years since Defendant was originally charged..."
Due to previous rulings and indictments conjoining Lori and Chad's cases, Judge Boyce also wrote that moving Lori's trial would prevent improper severance of the cases. Moving Chad's case up to October was also not viable because his attorney John Prior was planning on a January date and that could rush his case.
"This could potentially deprive Daybell of necessary time to prepare for trial, wherein the Court has previously scheduled his trial for January 2023, and his attorney has reasonably relied on that setting in his ongoing preparation."
The couple's trial is set to start Jan. 9, 2023 in Ada County. The trial is expected to last 10 weeks.
Both Lori and Chad are facing charges related to the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. They are also facing charges related to the death of Chad's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.