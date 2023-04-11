Tuesday marked the second day of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial.
On Tuesday, Rexburg police detective Ray Hermosillo took the stand.
KPVI is working in conjunction with East Idaho News to cover this trial and make sure someone is always in the courtroom.
East Idaho News reports on Hermosillo’s detailed testimony from the witness stand.
A warning that the details you are about to read are graphic. Readers' discretion is advised.
Hermosillo said he became involved in the investigation on Nov. 1, 2019 when the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office told them a Jeep in Rexburg may have been involved in a homicide.
Gilbert, AZ police asked him to conduct surveillance on the Jeep and Lori’s apartment on Pioneer Road.
Hermosillo said they saw Chad and Lori but never JJ or Tylee.
On Nov. 4, police seized the Jeep. Gilbert PD came to Rexburg on Nov. 18 to serve a warrant for the vehicle’s information system. Hermosillo said that’s when he first heard about JJ and Tylee and was told Kay and Larry were concerned because they hadn’t heard from their grandson in awhile.
On Nov. 25, after police had still been unable to locate JJ, Kay asked RPD for a welfare check on him. The next day, Nov. 26, Hermosillo and Detective Hope went to Lori’s house.
They saw Chad Daybell and Alex Cox. Hermosillo said Alex told them Lori wasn’t home and when they said they were there for a welfare check on JJ, Hermosillo said Alex looked “scared.” He lied, saying JJ was with Kay in Louisiana. Hermosillo told him that wasn’t possible because Kay was the one who wanted the welfare check. He then asked Alex for Lori’s number and he told detectives he didn’t have it.
Hermosillo asked Chad about his relationship with Lori to which Chad replied “he hardly knew her” and that they’d only met a couple of times. At this point, Chad and Lori had already gotten married in Hawaii, which police knew about.
Hermosillo got Lori’s number from Chad and she did return their call, agreeing to meet with investigators.
Lori told them JJ was with her friend Melanie Gibb in Arizona – but he wasn’t.
Police returned the next morning, Nov. 27, with a search warrant for Lori’s, Alex’s and Melani Pawlowski’s (formerly Boudreaux) apartments.
They found no clothes in Lori’s apartment but did find a few toys and items belonging to JJ, including a prescription.
In the garage, they found Army knives, several guns, a rifle, lots of ammunition, silencersand several empty magazines for various weapons. They also found rope, duct tape, emails from Chad, copies of some of his books and Alex’s passport.
Police found a rental agreement for a storage unit in Rexburg for which they obtained a search warrant. It was signed “Lori Ryan.”
In photos shown in court Tuesday, there were Hazmat-type suits on the floor in one of the bedrooms.
After the search, police contacted Lori’s other son, Colby Ryan, who told investigators he hadn’t heard from his sister Tylee in awhile. The search is now expanded to include both JJ and Tylee.
A news release was issued in December and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children listed JJ and Tylee as missing and endangered.
Hermosillo said Lori never reported her children as missing.
In early 2020, police learned Chad and Lori were in Hawaii. They executed a search warrant for their condo in Kauai and found no evidence that kids had ever been there.
Det. Hermosillo tells the court the last “proof of life” they have for Tylee is a picture of her, JJ and Alex in Yellowstone on Sept. 8, 2019. The last proof of life for JJ is a photo of him in red pajamas sitting on the couch in Lori’s apartment, dated Sept. 22, 2019.
Hermosillo then describes the events of June 9, 2020 when police executed a search warrant for Chad’s home and property in Salem.
Law enforcement searched the firepit and so-called “pet cemetery” area. When they began excavating that area, Hermosillo said there was “a strong odor.”
“As they began to remove the top layer of soil, it exposed three large rocks. At that point, there was a strong odor that, through my training, I knew was a decomposing body,” Hermosillo testified.
As they sifted away more dirt, investigators found what “appeared to be the crown of a head.” They kept working and found a small body wrapped in plastic – which would later be identified as JJ.
Law enforcement kept working and Hermosillo said, “We started finding burnt flesh, decomposing bones. The smell was so bad we had to take turns digging. Eventually we uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee, who we assumed was Tylee, that had been burned. There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart.”
More burnt flesh and bones were found in a green bucket that had melted. Police then uncovered a human skull. They also found teeth.
Crime scene photos of all this – JJ's andTylee’sremains – are shown in court.
During all this testimony, East Idaho News reports that Lori appeared to show no emotion in court.
But – after returning from a lunch recess, she seemed upset and appeared to have been crying.
Her attorney, Jim Archibald, asks that Lori be allowed to leave the courtroom for the rest of Tuesday’s proceedings, saying she “has fragile mental health.”
Prosecutors argue that it’s important to have the defendant present. “This isn’t the first time the defendant has been uncooperative with this court,” Lindsey Blake tells the judge.
Judge Steven Boyce denied the request and orders Lori to remain in court.
The prosecution continues questioning Det. Hermosillo.
He describes the autopsy and identification process. He also mentions some bruising on JJ’s arms that the medical examiner found.
East Idaho News reports that Larry Woodcock cried continuously throughout this testimony. Lori did not look at the screen.
During the next break, Nate Eaton describes Lori as “quiet, stoic, scowling, and saying nothing.”
The defense then cross-examines Det. Hermosillo.
They ask for more details about his surveillance.
John Thomas asks Hermosillo if at any point in the investigation, he believed the guns found in the garage were owned by Lori. Hermosillo responds “No.”
Thomas asked Hermosillo if he knows where Lori was on Oct. 19 – the day Tammy Daybell died. Hermosillo said she was in Hawaii.
Hermosillo then describes the planning and process to execute the search warrant on Chad’s property in 2020.
Thomas asked Hermosillo if they used a straight-edged or a different type of shovel when digging in the yard. Hermosillo said he doesn’t remember.
In the goal of trying to excuse the jury at 3:30 p.m. each day, Judge Boyce cuts off testimony for the day.
Cross-examination on Hermosillo will pick back up Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
