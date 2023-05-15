Lori Vallow Daybell is back in custody in the Madison County Jail.
Madison County houses female inmates for Fremont County, where the crimes happened.
Vallow will still in Madison County until her sentencing, which is expected to be in about three months.
A pre-sentencing report needs to be completed first.
That report will look at things like the circumstances around her crimes; her criminal record; educational, employment, residence and financial backgrounds; and both physical and mental health.
On Friday, Vallow was found guilty by a jury of grand theft, two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Tammy Daybell.
