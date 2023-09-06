Lawyers for Lori Vallow Daybell have filed an appeal to her sentence.
In July, Judge Steven Boyce handed down multiple life sentences after she was convicted of murder and conspiracy related to the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell.
Her defense team has now filed a notice of appeal, asking the Idaho Supreme Court to examine her case, guilty verdict, and sentence.
They are asking the court to consider 16 issues, including whether Judge Boyce erred in ruling her competent for trial; whetherLori's rights to a speedy trial were violated by the prosecution; if evidence of crimes pending in Arizona should have been allowed at trial; and whether Judge Boyce abused his discretion in handing down her sentence.
Attorney Jim Archibald also filed a request asking the state to appoint public defenders to take over the appeal portionof the case.
Under Idaho Law, Lori had 42 days from her sentencing to file an appeal.
The appellate process is lengthy and could take several years, especially with Vallow heading to Arizona to face additional charges.
Her husband, Chad Daybell, is currently set to stand trial in April of 2024.
