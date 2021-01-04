Lori Vallow Daybell has court hearing for misdemeanor charges of lying to police

Lori Vallow Daybell had a virtual court hearing on misdemeanor charges in Madison County Monday morning.
Daybell and her husband Chad are both facing felony charges in the case of her deceased children. However, she was first met with misdemeanor charges in early 2020 which are still pending. These charges came during the search for her two children, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Monday's pre-trial conference was held via Zoom and began at 10:30 a.m. It lasted less than 10 minutes. Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard presided over the meeting.
Mrs. Daybell did not attend the virtually-held pre-trial conference. Along with Judge Mallard, Daybell's attorney -- Mark Means -- and the state's special prosecutor -- Rob Wood --were in attendance.
A jury trial was originally scheduled later this month for Daybell’s charges of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court. Mark Means had requested to vacate the trial and due to Idaho Supreme Court orders differing jury trials due to the pandemic, Judge Mallard rescheduled the hearing for Aug. 30 through September 3, 2021 with a pre-trial conference to be held on Aug. 17.
In October 2020, District Judge Steven Boyce approved a motion by Special Prosecutor Rob Wood to combine the felony cases of both Chad and Lori Daybell. The combined trial is now scheduled to begin on July 12. Additionally, on Jan. 6, 2021, the Daybells have a hearing to move the trial out of Fremont County.
The contempt charge came after Daybell refused to comply with an order signed by Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins which required her to produce the children to the police or the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in January of last year.
Mrs. Daybell was arrested, extradited to Idaho (she was in Hawaii at the time), and has been held in the Madison County Jail since that time.
