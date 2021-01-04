Lori Vallow Daybell has court hearing for misdemeanor charges of lying to police

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Crosswinds will create difficult driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...1 TO 3 inches of snow are expected near Craters of the Moon and Arco with areas of blowing and drifting snow possible which may limit visibility and result in slick driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&