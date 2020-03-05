Lori Vallow Daybell is back in Idaho

Lori Vallow Daybell arrived at the Boise Airport just before 2:30 this afternoon after traveling overnight from Hawaii.
The mother of the two missing children was escorted by officers from the plane to an SUV parked on the tarmac. That SUV was escorted by two Boise police vehicles to then take her to the final plane of the day.
That plane has made its way back to Rexburg.
Earlier today, Vallow was also spotted at LAX in Los Angeles.
She's scheduled to appear in Madison County court at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
The 46-year-old is charged with two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children as well as a few other misdemeanor charges.
Her lawyers are expected to once again ask the judge to reduce her $5-million bail.
KPVI will be at the court proceedings tomorrow and will bring you the latest tomorrow on KPVI News at 5:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.